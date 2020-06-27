All apartments in Columbus
805 Westmead Drive
805 Westmead Drive

805 Westmead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

805 Westmead Drive, Columbus, OH 43228
Cherry Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home nestled in Columbus, OH. Offering 1,400 sq ft of living space, it features hardwood floors, plush carpeting, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, garage, and much more. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard is great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Westmead Drive have any available units?
805 Westmead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Westmead Drive have?
Some of 805 Westmead Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Westmead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
805 Westmead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Westmead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Westmead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 805 Westmead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 805 Westmead Drive offers parking.
Does 805 Westmead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Westmead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Westmead Drive have a pool?
No, 805 Westmead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 805 Westmead Drive have accessible units?
No, 805 Westmead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Westmead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Westmead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
