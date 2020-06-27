805 Westmead Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Check out this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home nestled in Columbus, OH. Offering 1,400 sq ft of living space, it features hardwood floors, plush carpeting, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, garage, and much more. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard is great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.