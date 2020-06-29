All apartments in Columbus
805 Grand Cayman Drive
805 Grand Cayman Drive

805 Grand Bahama Drive · No Longer Available
Location

805 Grand Bahama Drive, Columbus, OH 43085
Worthington Village North

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
LEASING SPECIAL: $99.00 DEPOSIT FIRST MONTH'S RENT FREE 18 MONTH LEASE!!!!!
Check out this hot new listing in Worthington Woods Condominiums! Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and 1056 sq. ft. of living space packed full of great features like a fully equipped kitchen, tons of storage space, and a double vanity in the upstairs bathroom!
Clubhouse, fitness room & pool access included. Washer/Dryer hookups. Garage Rental is available for $75 extra a month. Cats and Dogs under 30lbs. are welcome for an additional $50 per month. No pet deposit required.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

