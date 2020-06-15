800 Gladstone Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Charming home with large tree lined back yard. - For more information on this property, please visit www.homesbyaw.com. Housing vouchers not accepted. This Bi-level design is now available for rent or lease-purchase. The home was built in 1990 and is conveniently located in Western Woods subdivision off Fisher Road between Wilson Road and Hague Avenue. The home is in the South-Western school district. You will enter this bi-level home at grade level & the attached 2-car garage directly accesses the foyer platform. Up a half flight of stairs the great room offers cathedral ceilings and opens to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has raised panel oak cabinets, laminate counter tops, dishwasher, range hood, disposal and an electric range hook-up. Also, on this level the master bedroom also has vaulted ceilings, direct bath access and a walk-in closet. There is a second living area on the lower level where you have two more bedrooms and a full bathroom, as well as the utility area with laundry hookups. The home has a nice sized backyard bordered by large trees. If you are interested in a lease or lease/purchase, please call 740-549-7213 for more information.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5828708)