All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 800 Gladstone Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
800 Gladstone Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

800 Gladstone Ave

800 Gladstone Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

800 Gladstone Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming home with large tree lined back yard. - For more information on this property, please visit www.homesbyaw.com. Housing vouchers not accepted. This Bi-level design is now available for rent or lease-purchase. The home was built in 1990 and is conveniently located in Western Woods subdivision off Fisher Road between Wilson Road and Hague Avenue. The home is in the South-Western school district. You will enter this bi-level home at grade level & the attached 2-car garage directly accesses the foyer platform. Up a half flight of stairs the great room offers cathedral ceilings and opens to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has raised panel oak cabinets, laminate counter tops, dishwasher, range hood, disposal and an electric range hook-up. Also, on this level the master bedroom also has vaulted ceilings, direct bath access and a walk-in closet. There is a second living area on the lower level where you have two more bedrooms and a full bathroom, as well as the utility area with laundry hookups. The home has a nice sized backyard bordered by large trees. If you are interested in a lease or lease/purchase, please call 740-549-7213 for more information.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5828708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Gladstone Ave have any available units?
800 Gladstone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Gladstone Ave have?
Some of 800 Gladstone Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Gladstone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
800 Gladstone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Gladstone Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Gladstone Ave is pet friendly.
Does 800 Gladstone Ave offer parking?
Yes, 800 Gladstone Ave offers parking.
Does 800 Gladstone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Gladstone Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Gladstone Ave have a pool?
No, 800 Gladstone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 800 Gladstone Ave have accessible units?
No, 800 Gladstone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Gladstone Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Gladstone Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Marble Cliff Commons
2828 Marblevista Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing