80 Hayden Avenue

The house was totally rebuilt and finished in March 2019. The exterior includes complete new roof, siding, windows, and porches. All mechanicals are 100% new including HVAC, plumbing, and electrical service/wiring. The interior includes all new drywall, laminate flooring on main floor, tile floors in bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. All appliances including washer and dryer on second floor, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher microwave, and garbage disposal in the kitchen.DUE TO LARGE RESPONSE Open Monday 5/4 12-4