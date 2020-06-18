All apartments in Columbus
Location

80 Hayden Avenue, Columbus, OH 43222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
The house was totally rebuilt and finished in March 2019. The exterior includes complete new roof, siding, windows, and porches. All mechanicals are 100% new including HVAC, plumbing, and electrical service/wiring. The interior includes all new drywall, laminate flooring on main floor, tile floors in bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. All appliances including washer and dryer on second floor, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher microwave, and garbage disposal in the kitchen.DUE TO LARGE RESPONSE Open Monday 5/4 12-4

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Hayden Avenue have any available units?
80 Hayden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 Hayden Avenue have?
Some of 80 Hayden Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Hayden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
80 Hayden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Hayden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 80 Hayden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 80 Hayden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 80 Hayden Avenue offers parking.
Does 80 Hayden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 Hayden Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Hayden Avenue have a pool?
No, 80 Hayden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 80 Hayden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 80 Hayden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Hayden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Hayden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
