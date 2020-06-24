797 Stockbridge Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Move in ready 3 bed 1 bath single family home. This home has central air, ceiling fans, mini blinds, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with all stainless appliances, updated bath, and a large un-finished basement. Nice covered rear patio, fenced yard and storage shed. Rents for 1000 per month + 1000 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

