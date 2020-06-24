All apartments in Columbus
797 Stockbridge Road
797 Stockbridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

797 Stockbridge Road, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Move in ready 3 bed 1 bath single family home. This home has central air, ceiling fans, mini blinds, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with all stainless appliances, updated bath, and a large un-finished basement. Nice covered rear patio, fenced yard and storage shed. Rents for 1000 per month + 1000 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 797 Stockbridge Road have any available units?
797 Stockbridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 797 Stockbridge Road have?
Some of 797 Stockbridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 797 Stockbridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
797 Stockbridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 797 Stockbridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 797 Stockbridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 797 Stockbridge Road offer parking?
No, 797 Stockbridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 797 Stockbridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 797 Stockbridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 797 Stockbridge Road have a pool?
No, 797 Stockbridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 797 Stockbridge Road have accessible units?
No, 797 Stockbridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 797 Stockbridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 797 Stockbridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
