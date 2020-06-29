79 West Longview Avenue

Amenities

Brick, 4 bedroom duplex in Clintonville completely updated. All new kitchen (quartz countertops, new shaker cabinets, brass fixtures, tile floor), new bathroom (subway tile shower/bath surround, new fixtures), new hardwood floors, new windows, updated wiring. Interior photos coming soon. Bedrooms are reasonably large. Apt is .2 miles from Kroger grocery, .1 mile to restaurants and shopping, .1 mile to bus stop, .2 miles to Clinton Elementary (one of the best schools in Ohio) and .7 miles to highway. Open house Saturday, December 14, if still available. Inquire for applications ahead of open house.