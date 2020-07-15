All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

79 E Russell St

79 East Russell Street · (330) 970-6694
Location

79 East Russell Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Italian Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $3695 · Avail. now

$3,695

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1708 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Rent to Own this amazing modern 4-story single family home designed by Frank Elmer of Lincoln Street Studio. Located in the heart of the Short North & Italian Village. Features of this spectacular home include: Floor to ceiling windows and natural light, intimate and open modern living spaces, privacy and great city views, ground floor patio w/built in gas grill, waterfall feature, Zen garden, built-in seating & hidden fire pit, rooftop patio, leather-wrapped granite counter-tops, white & aluminum cabinetry w/glass flip-out doors, stainless steel appliances, red oak floors, vent-less gas log fireplace, french doors, tiled shower w/vertical glass window & 4-post hydraulic automotive lift, to name just a very few. This single family home is truly breathtaking. Enjoy downtown living at its best without any condo or association fees. Walk to Short North, Arena District, Downtown.This home has had great history with renting on AirBnB and other sites to offset costs.

(RLNE5874985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 E Russell St have any available units?
79 E Russell St has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 79 E Russell St have?
Some of 79 E Russell St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 E Russell St currently offering any rent specials?
79 E Russell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 E Russell St pet-friendly?
No, 79 E Russell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 79 E Russell St offer parking?
Yes, 79 E Russell St offers parking.
Does 79 E Russell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79 E Russell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 E Russell St have a pool?
No, 79 E Russell St does not have a pool.
Does 79 E Russell St have accessible units?
No, 79 E Russell St does not have accessible units.
Does 79 E Russell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 E Russell St has units with dishwashers.
