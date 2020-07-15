79 E Russell St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Rent to Own this amazing modern 4-story single family home designed by Frank Elmer of Lincoln Street Studio. Located in the heart of the Short North & Italian Village. Features of this spectacular home include: Floor to ceiling windows and natural light, intimate and open modern living spaces, privacy and great city views, ground floor patio w/built in gas grill, waterfall feature, Zen garden, built-in seating & hidden fire pit, rooftop patio, leather-wrapped granite counter-tops, white & aluminum cabinetry w/glass flip-out doors, stainless steel appliances, red oak floors, vent-less gas log fireplace, french doors, tiled shower w/vertical glass window & 4-post hydraulic automotive lift, to name just a very few. This single family home is truly breathtaking. Enjoy downtown living at its best without any condo or association fees. Walk to Short North, Arena District, Downtown.This home has had great history with renting on AirBnB and other sites to offset costs.



(RLNE5874985)