Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled Dublin Townhouse for Rent - * Tenant occupied until 08/31/19. All showings must be scheduled with a VIP Realty Agent.

2 Bedrooms

1.5 Baths

Stainless Steel Appliances

Remodeled Kitchen

Granite Counter tops

Decorative Fireplace

Full basement

Finished Basement

Large patio

Assigned Carport Parking



NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.



This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!

Click this link below to see the rental application:

http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/



Call Today at 614-859-5171



http://VipRealtyHomes.com

http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com



(RLNE3713204)