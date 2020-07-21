All apartments in Columbus
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

7855 Meadowhaven Blvd

7855 Meadowhaven Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7855 Meadowhaven Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43235
Foxboro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
DUBLIN 2BR TOWNHOUSE/DUBLIN SCHOOL/COVERED PARKING - Property Id: 36904

Great Location! So convenient - just off Sawmill Road at I-270!
Great School District! DUBLIN SCHOOLS!

This unfurnished townhome offers 2 bedrooms upstairs & an beautiful finished basement downstairs. End unit with tree views! Full bathroom includes bathtub & dual vanity-sinks, along with 1/2 bath on the 1st floor. Full kitchen includes a brand new stainless refrigerator, stove, & dishwasher. An enormous, walk-in pantry for all your food storage needs.

For even more space, this townhouse has a finished basement, along with a separate area for storage & washer/dryer hookup! Central A/C, with natural gas furnace & gas water heater.

Private Back patio for grilling & an assigned, covered Carport, so no need to clean snow & ice off the car this winter!

One month rent and security deposit due before move-in. Application fee $45.00. Credit and Background check required - No prior evictions or bankruptcies. Sorry, no pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/36904p
Property Id 36904

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5068677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7855 Meadowhaven Blvd have any available units?
7855 Meadowhaven Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7855 Meadowhaven Blvd have?
Some of 7855 Meadowhaven Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7855 Meadowhaven Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7855 Meadowhaven Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7855 Meadowhaven Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 7855 Meadowhaven Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 7855 Meadowhaven Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7855 Meadowhaven Blvd offers parking.
Does 7855 Meadowhaven Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7855 Meadowhaven Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7855 Meadowhaven Blvd have a pool?
No, 7855 Meadowhaven Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7855 Meadowhaven Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7855 Meadowhaven Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7855 Meadowhaven Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7855 Meadowhaven Blvd has units with dishwashers.
