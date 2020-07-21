7855 Meadowhaven Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

DUBLIN 2BR TOWNHOUSE/DUBLIN SCHOOL/COVERED PARKING - Property Id: 36904



Great Location! So convenient - just off Sawmill Road at I-270!

Great School District! DUBLIN SCHOOLS!



This unfurnished townhome offers 2 bedrooms upstairs & an beautiful finished basement downstairs. End unit with tree views! Full bathroom includes bathtub & dual vanity-sinks, along with 1/2 bath on the 1st floor. Full kitchen includes a brand new stainless refrigerator, stove, & dishwasher. An enormous, walk-in pantry for all your food storage needs.



For even more space, this townhouse has a finished basement, along with a separate area for storage & washer/dryer hookup! Central A/C, with natural gas furnace & gas water heater.



Private Back patio for grilling & an assigned, covered Carport, so no need to clean snow & ice off the car this winter!



One month rent and security deposit due before move-in. Application fee $45.00. Credit and Background check required - No prior evictions or bankruptcies. Sorry, no pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/36904p

No Pets Allowed



