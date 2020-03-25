782 Summit Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful and charming newer home located in the heart of Italian Village. This home was built and designed with all quality appointments and captures the old world charm in a contemporary, luxurious way. The stylish and well-equipped kitchen features stainless steel appliances,quartz counters and breakfast bar which opens to a lovely, sunny living area. Stunning hardwood floors are throughout this home. Two bedrooms. The second floor has a spacious bedroom and full bathroom. The owners' suite is located on the third floor and has cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet and bathroom. Both bathrooms have state of art appointments: body jets and rainfall shower heads. The backyard has a patio and the laundry room is located on the second floor.