782 Summit Street
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

782 Summit Street

782 Summit Street · No Longer Available
Location

782 Summit Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Italian Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful and charming newer home located in the heart of Italian Village. This home was built and designed with all quality appointments and captures the old world charm in a contemporary, luxurious way. The stylish and well-equipped kitchen features stainless steel appliances,quartz counters and breakfast bar which opens to a lovely, sunny living area. Stunning hardwood floors are throughout this home. Two bedrooms. The second floor has a spacious bedroom and full bathroom. The owners' suite is located on the third floor and has cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet and bathroom. Both bathrooms have state of art appointments: body jets and rainfall shower heads. The backyard has a patio and the laundry room is located on the second floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 782 Summit Street have any available units?
782 Summit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 782 Summit Street have?
Some of 782 Summit Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 782 Summit Street currently offering any rent specials?
782 Summit Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 782 Summit Street pet-friendly?
No, 782 Summit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 782 Summit Street offer parking?
Yes, 782 Summit Street does offer parking.
Does 782 Summit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 782 Summit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 782 Summit Street have a pool?
No, 782 Summit Street does not have a pool.
Does 782 Summit Street have accessible units?
No, 782 Summit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 782 Summit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 782 Summit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
