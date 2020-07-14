All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like
78 east chestnut street 5th floor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
78 east chestnut street 5th floor
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:06 PM

78 east chestnut street 5th floor

78 East Chestnut Street · (614) 849-2324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Downtown Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

78 East Chestnut Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5th floor · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unit 5th floor Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Downtown 2 BR 2 full bath Condo - Property Id: 61599

This one will charm you! Condo building is a former shoe factory- talk about character!

Beautiful, completely upgraded luxurious downtown condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Beautiful Brazilian walnut hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen island, large kitchen pantry, custom barn doors, custom Elfa closets in master, double vanity glass bowl sinks and rain shower head in master bathroom. Bath tub, shower and glass bowl sink in second bathroom. Building amenities include large storage unit in same building, spectacular roof top terrace, on-floor laundry room and garage access and a gym. Includes 2 parking spaces in an attached,covered,secured private garage on same level as unit. Access to the building gym included for all residents. All skyline photos were taken from unit.

Walking distance from Short North, Goodale Park, Huntington Park, Nationwide Arena, Columbus Commons and Downtown Business District
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61599
Property Id 61599

(RLNE5888233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 78 east chestnut street 5th floor have any available units?
78 east chestnut street 5th floor has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 78 east chestnut street 5th floor have?
Some of 78 east chestnut street 5th floor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 east chestnut street 5th floor currently offering any rent specials?
78 east chestnut street 5th floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 east chestnut street 5th floor pet-friendly?
Yes, 78 east chestnut street 5th floor is pet friendly.
Does 78 east chestnut street 5th floor offer parking?
Yes, 78 east chestnut street 5th floor offers parking.
Does 78 east chestnut street 5th floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 east chestnut street 5th floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 east chestnut street 5th floor have a pool?
No, 78 east chestnut street 5th floor does not have a pool.
Does 78 east chestnut street 5th floor have accessible units?
No, 78 east chestnut street 5th floor does not have accessible units.
Does 78 east chestnut street 5th floor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 east chestnut street 5th floor has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Marble Cliff Commons
2828 Marblevista Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 BedroomsColumbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly PlacesColumbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern WoodsIndependence VillageEast BroadLittle TurtleRiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin UniversityOhio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main CampusMount Carmel College of Nursing