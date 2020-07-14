78 east chestnut street 5th floor.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking garage

Unit 5th floor Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Downtown 2 BR 2 full bath Condo - Property Id: 61599



This one will charm you! Condo building is a former shoe factory- talk about character!



Beautiful, completely upgraded luxurious downtown condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Beautiful Brazilian walnut hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen island, large kitchen pantry, custom barn doors, custom Elfa closets in master, double vanity glass bowl sinks and rain shower head in master bathroom. Bath tub, shower and glass bowl sink in second bathroom. Building amenities include large storage unit in same building, spectacular roof top terrace, on-floor laundry room and garage access and a gym. Includes 2 parking spaces in an attached,covered,secured private garage on same level as unit. Access to the building gym included for all residents. All skyline photos were taken from unit.



Walking distance from Short North, Goodale Park, Huntington Park, Nationwide Arena, Columbus Commons and Downtown Business District

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61599

Property Id 61599



(RLNE5888233)