Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bd/1br just down the street from Nationwide Children's Hospital. Newly renovated with new windows, flooring and refinished hardwood upstairs. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Come and take a look for yourself! Qualifications: No recent evictions or violent criminal convictions. Must make 3x the rent and able to provide proof of income. Pets: No pets allowed. Application fee: $39.99 non refundable fee per adult. No Section 8. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.