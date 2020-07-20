All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 7703 Strathmoore Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
7703 Strathmoore Road
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

7703 Strathmoore Road

7703 Strathmoore Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7703 Strathmoore Road, Columbus, OH 43016
Olde Sawmill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,500 sf home is located in Dublin, OH. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7703 Strathmoore Road have any available units?
7703 Strathmoore Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7703 Strathmoore Road have?
Some of 7703 Strathmoore Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7703 Strathmoore Road currently offering any rent specials?
7703 Strathmoore Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7703 Strathmoore Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7703 Strathmoore Road is pet friendly.
Does 7703 Strathmoore Road offer parking?
Yes, 7703 Strathmoore Road offers parking.
Does 7703 Strathmoore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7703 Strathmoore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7703 Strathmoore Road have a pool?
No, 7703 Strathmoore Road does not have a pool.
Does 7703 Strathmoore Road have accessible units?
No, 7703 Strathmoore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7703 Strathmoore Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7703 Strathmoore Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gravity
500 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Sawmill Crossing
6700 Allister Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
Grandview Apartments by Albion
1717 Canvasback Ln
Columbus, OH 43215

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing