All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 770 South Richardson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
770 South Richardson Avenue
Last updated January 25 2020 at 6:40 PM

770 South Richardson Avenue

770 Richardson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

770 Richardson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
South Central Hilltop

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This large 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has new flooring throughout. There is a living room, dining room and kitchen with an added eating area. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a bath with 2 door access. There is a full dry basement also. The monthly rent is $850 and the deposit is $850. Qualifications include household income over $3000/month, credit score over 600 and no past evictions. No section 8. Applications may be made at austenestates.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 South Richardson Avenue have any available units?
770 South Richardson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 770 South Richardson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
770 South Richardson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 South Richardson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 770 South Richardson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 770 South Richardson Avenue offer parking?
No, 770 South Richardson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 770 South Richardson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 770 South Richardson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 South Richardson Avenue have a pool?
No, 770 South Richardson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 770 South Richardson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 770 South Richardson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 770 South Richardson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 770 South Richardson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 770 South Richardson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 770 South Richardson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing