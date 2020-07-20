7552 Deercreek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home feeds into the Worthington School District.



Conveniently located near shopping, entertainment and travel; this home makes getting around easy.



This home features a traditional layout. The first floor features a family room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen connected to a living room (with fireplace!), and access to the back deck and garage.

The second floor features the master bedroom with a private bathroom and walk-in closet as well as the three other bedrooms serviced by a second full bathroom.



Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one-time pet fee.

Tenant pays all utilities and trash and is responsible for lawn care.



Don't miss out on seeing this lovely house!



Thank you!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.