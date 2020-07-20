All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 3 2019 at 5:58 PM

7552 Deercreek Drive

7552 Deercreek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7552 Deercreek Dr, Columbus, OH 43085
Deer Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home feeds into the Worthington School District.

Conveniently located near shopping, entertainment and travel; this home makes getting around easy.

This home features a traditional layout. The first floor features a family room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen connected to a living room (with fireplace!), and access to the back deck and garage.
The second floor features the master bedroom with a private bathroom and walk-in closet as well as the three other bedrooms serviced by a second full bathroom.

Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one-time pet fee.
Tenant pays all utilities and trash and is responsible for lawn care.

Don't miss out on seeing this lovely house!

Thank you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7552 Deercreek Drive have any available units?
7552 Deercreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7552 Deercreek Drive have?
Some of 7552 Deercreek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7552 Deercreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7552 Deercreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7552 Deercreek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7552 Deercreek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7552 Deercreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7552 Deercreek Drive offers parking.
Does 7552 Deercreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7552 Deercreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7552 Deercreek Drive have a pool?
No, 7552 Deercreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7552 Deercreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7552 Deercreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7552 Deercreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7552 Deercreek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
