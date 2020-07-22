Rent Calculator
752 D S. Chesterfield Rd.
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM
1 of 6
752 D S. Chesterfield Rd.
752 S Chesterfield Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
752 S Chesterfield Rd, Columbus, OH 43209
Eastmoor
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Second floor unit. tenant pays all utilities
4 unit multi-family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 752 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have any available units?
752 D S. Chesterfield Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 752 D S. Chesterfield Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
752 D S. Chesterfield Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 D S. Chesterfield Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 752 D S. Chesterfield Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 752 D S. Chesterfield Rd. offer parking?
No, 752 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 752 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have a pool?
No, 752 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 752 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have accessible units?
No, 752 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 752 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 752 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 752 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
