All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 7401 Crooked Stick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
7401 Crooked Stick Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:36 PM

7401 Crooked Stick Drive

7401 Crooked Stick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7401 Crooked Stick Drive, Columbus, OH 43147

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7401 Crooked Stick Drive have any available units?
7401 Crooked Stick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 7401 Crooked Stick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7401 Crooked Stick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 Crooked Stick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7401 Crooked Stick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7401 Crooked Stick Drive offer parking?
No, 7401 Crooked Stick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7401 Crooked Stick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7401 Crooked Stick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 Crooked Stick Drive have a pool?
No, 7401 Crooked Stick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7401 Crooked Stick Drive have accessible units?
No, 7401 Crooked Stick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 Crooked Stick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7401 Crooked Stick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7401 Crooked Stick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7401 Crooked Stick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing