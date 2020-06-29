All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 733 E Mound St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
733 E Mound St
Last updated April 29 2020 at 2:06 AM

733 E Mound St

733 East Mound Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

733 East Mound Street, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Conveniently Located Close to Children's Hospital.
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath 2 Story Home: Open Kitchen w/ Island, New Cabinets & Countertop, Brand New Stove & Side by Side Refrigerator, Full Bathroom w/ Double Sinks, Pergo Flooring throughout 1st Floor, New Carpet in Upstairs Bedrooms, W/D Connection, Overhead Lighting, Off Street Parking & Fenced-In Backyard! Pets are ok for an additional fee.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water
This house is available to rent for $1275/monthly

Serious Inquiries Only Please
Not Accepting Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 E Mound St have any available units?
733 E Mound St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 E Mound St have?
Some of 733 E Mound St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 E Mound St currently offering any rent specials?
733 E Mound St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 E Mound St pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 E Mound St is pet friendly.
Does 733 E Mound St offer parking?
Yes, 733 E Mound St offers parking.
Does 733 E Mound St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 E Mound St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 E Mound St have a pool?
No, 733 E Mound St does not have a pool.
Does 733 E Mound St have accessible units?
No, 733 E Mound St does not have accessible units.
Does 733 E Mound St have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 E Mound St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Sonnenblick Apartments
730 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing