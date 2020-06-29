733 E Mound St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Conveniently Located Close to Children's Hospital.

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath 2 Story Home: Open Kitchen w/ Island, New Cabinets & Countertop, Brand New Stove & Side by Side Refrigerator, Full Bathroom w/ Double Sinks, Pergo Flooring throughout 1st Floor, New Carpet in Upstairs Bedrooms, W/D Connection, Overhead Lighting, Off Street Parking & Fenced-In Backyard! Pets are ok for an additional fee.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water

This house is available to rent for $1275/monthly



Serious Inquiries Only Please

Not Accepting Section 8