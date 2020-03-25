727 S 6th St

Amenities

German Village, 3 br.double,updated ,sharp! - Property Id: 100613



German Village..in the heart of it all. Nicely cared for 1/2 double. 3 br. 1 bath,hardwood floors, A/C, updated kitchen with granite and a very chic farmer sink and stove, ref, d/w!!! Full basement. fenced yard, off street parking in front and back

If you have a serious interest..contact me regarding the pix.

