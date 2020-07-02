All apartments in Columbus
Last updated January 5 2020

7136 Chadwood Lane

7136 Chadwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7136 Chadwood Lane, Columbus, OH 43235
Brookside Woods

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Sublet in Dublin. Off of Sawmill road. 2 bedrooms and 2 bath. Apartment CAN come FURNISHED. Available right Now. Move ASAP. The name of the complex is Bent Tree Apartments. All applicants will have to be approved by leasing office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7136 Chadwood Lane have any available units?
7136 Chadwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 7136 Chadwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7136 Chadwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7136 Chadwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7136 Chadwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 7136 Chadwood Lane offer parking?
No, 7136 Chadwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7136 Chadwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7136 Chadwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7136 Chadwood Lane have a pool?
No, 7136 Chadwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7136 Chadwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 7136 Chadwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7136 Chadwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7136 Chadwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7136 Chadwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7136 Chadwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

