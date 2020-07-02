7136 Chadwood Lane

Sublet in Dublin. Off of Sawmill road. 2 bedrooms and 2 bath. Apartment CAN come FURNISHED. Available right Now. Move ASAP. The name of the complex is Bent Tree Apartments. All applicants will have to be approved by leasing office.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
