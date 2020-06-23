All apartments in Columbus
710 S 5th STreet
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

710 S 5th STreet

710 S 5th St · No Longer Available
Location

710 S 5th St, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Charming One Bedroom in Heart of German Village - Property Id: 88385

Charming historic one bedroom rental in the heart of German Village has the location you're looking for and the character and updates you want. Nearly 1100 square feet one side of brick duplex includes hardwood floors, formal dining room and large kitchen with a walk in pantry. High ceilings and loaded with plenty of sunlight from large windows. Microwave, gas stove, and kitchen with island and eat in area. Washer and dryer in full basement for laundry and plenty of storage. Upstairs bedroom with multiple closets. Large backyard is very private. Central air conditioner. Steps from The Sycamore, Lindeys, Frank Fetch Park and Harvest Pizza. Dogs are negotiable on case by case basis and will require pet deposit and additional monthly fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88385
Property Id 88385

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4540155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 S 5th STreet have any available units?
710 S 5th STreet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 S 5th STreet have?
Some of 710 S 5th STreet's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 S 5th STreet currently offering any rent specials?
710 S 5th STreet isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 S 5th STreet pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 S 5th STreet is pet friendly.
Does 710 S 5th STreet offer parking?
No, 710 S 5th STreet does not offer parking.
Does 710 S 5th STreet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 S 5th STreet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 S 5th STreet have a pool?
No, 710 S 5th STreet does not have a pool.
Does 710 S 5th STreet have accessible units?
No, 710 S 5th STreet does not have accessible units.
Does 710 S 5th STreet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 S 5th STreet has units with dishwashers.
