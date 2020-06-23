710 S 5th STreet

Amenities

Charming historic one bedroom rental in the heart of German Village has the location you're looking for and the character and updates you want. Nearly 1100 square feet one side of brick duplex includes hardwood floors, formal dining room and large kitchen with a walk in pantry. High ceilings and loaded with plenty of sunlight from large windows. Microwave, gas stove, and kitchen with island and eat in area. Washer and dryer in full basement for laundry and plenty of storage. Upstairs bedroom with multiple closets. Large backyard is very private. Central air conditioner. Steps from The Sycamore, Lindeys, Frank Fetch Park and Harvest Pizza. Dogs are negotiable on case by case basis and will require pet deposit and additional monthly fee.

Property Id 88385



