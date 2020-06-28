6773 Lagrange Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Clean, charming condo with gas fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath upstairs (Jack and Jill type) and half bath on first floor, great size laundry, open kitchen, good size living room!

1 attached car garage and 1 assigned park space outside the front door! All kitchen appliances are stainless steel. Nice fan in master bedroom and closest are very spacious, really great size! No Basement.



Carpet in living room, stairs and bedrooms

Wood floors in kitchen, hallway, laundry and 1/2 bath



For cooling - central air conditioner

For heating - central forced air, gas.

Electric fireplace



Easy access to highway 70, 33 and 270

Close the parks, biking trails, groceries, church, schools.

Schools are Columbus City Schools, not Canal Winchester.



Including in HOA dues: snow removal, lawn care and trash! Great green area to walk and relax!



IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

Only small dogs under 30 pounds (no cats, no snakes, no birds)

IF YOU HAVE A DOG, RENT WILL INCREASE $30.00 DOLLARS MONTHY



EXTRA $500 DEPOSIT IF YOU HAVE A DOG!!!!



No smoking inside the property

Full Credit report must be provide by tenant



NO FEES FOR RENTAL APPLICATION, But credit report must be provide (Credit report should not be older than 6 months)

Deposit must be pay up front

Tenant will pay for utilities (AEP, Columbia Gas and City of Columbus

Landlord will pay for HOA



NO SECTION 8 - sorry



Please text or call the owner for any additional question: Nayara Jones (614) 599 7721



Condo is ready to move in!



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/canal-winchester-oh?lid=12562493



