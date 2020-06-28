All apartments in Columbus
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

6773 Lagrange Drive

6773 Lagrange Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6773 Lagrange Dr, Columbus, OH 43110
White Ash

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Clean, charming condo with gas fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath upstairs (Jack and Jill type) and half bath on first floor, great size laundry, open kitchen, good size living room!
1 attached car garage and 1 assigned park space outside the front door! All kitchen appliances are stainless steel. Nice fan in master bedroom and closest are very spacious, really great size! No Basement.

Carpet in living room, stairs and bedrooms
Wood floors in kitchen, hallway, laundry and 1/2 bath

For cooling - central air conditioner
For heating - central forced air, gas.
Electric fireplace

Easy access to highway 70, 33 and 270
Close the parks, biking trails, groceries, church, schools.
Schools are Columbus City Schools, not Canal Winchester.

Including in HOA dues: snow removal, lawn care and trash! Great green area to walk and relax!

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:
Only small dogs under 30 pounds (no cats, no snakes, no birds)
IF YOU HAVE A DOG, RENT WILL INCREASE $30.00 DOLLARS MONTHY

EXTRA $500 DEPOSIT IF YOU HAVE A DOG!!!!

No smoking inside the property
Full Credit report must be provide by tenant

NO FEES FOR RENTAL APPLICATION, But credit report must be provide (Credit report should not be older than 6 months)
Deposit must be pay up front
Tenant will pay for utilities (AEP, Columbia Gas and City of Columbus
Landlord will pay for HOA

NO SECTION 8 - sorry

Please text or call the owner for any additional question: Nayara Jones (614) 599 7721

Condo is ready to move in!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/canal-winchester-oh?lid=12562493

(RLNE5137472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6773 Lagrange Drive have any available units?
6773 Lagrange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6773 Lagrange Drive have?
Some of 6773 Lagrange Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6773 Lagrange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6773 Lagrange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6773 Lagrange Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6773 Lagrange Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6773 Lagrange Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6773 Lagrange Drive offers parking.
Does 6773 Lagrange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6773 Lagrange Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6773 Lagrange Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6773 Lagrange Drive has a pool.
Does 6773 Lagrange Drive have accessible units?
No, 6773 Lagrange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6773 Lagrange Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6773 Lagrange Drive has units with dishwashers.
