6773 Lagrange Drive

Amenities
Clean, charming condo with gas fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath upstairs (Jack and Jill type) and half bath on first floor, great size laundry, open kitchen, good size living room!
1 attached car garage and 1 assigned park space outside the front door! All kitchen appliances are stainless steel. Nice fan in master bedroom and closest are very spacious, really great size! No Basement.
Carpet in living room, stairs and bedrooms
Wood floors in kitchen, hallway, laundry and 1/2 bath
For cooling - central air conditioner
For heating - central forced air, gas.
Electric fireplace
Easy access to highway 70, 33 and 270
Close the parks, biking trails, groceries, church, schools.
Schools are Columbus City Schools, not Canal Winchester.
Including in HOA dues: snow removal, lawn care and trash! Great green area to walk and relax!
IMPORTANT INFORMATION:
Only small dogs under 30 pounds (no cats, no snakes, no birds)
IF YOU HAVE A DOG, RENT WILL INCREASE $30.00 DOLLARS MONTHY
EXTRA $500 DEPOSIT IF YOU HAVE A DOG!!!!
No smoking inside the property
Full Credit report must be provide by tenant
NO FEES FOR RENTAL APPLICATION, But credit report must be provide (Credit report should not be older than 6 months)
Deposit must be pay up front
Tenant will pay for utilities (AEP, Columbia Gas and City of Columbus
Landlord will pay for HOA
NO SECTION 8 - sorry
Please text or call the owner for any additional question: Nayara Jones (614) 599 7721
Condo is ready to move in!
