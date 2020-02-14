6725 Warriner Way Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8638

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This lovely 3 BR, 2.5 bath home is located in the desirable Canal Winchester school district. The updated kitchen features Corian counters and stainless appliances including a 5 burner gas stove. First floor laundry is so convenient. The kitchen opens into the informal dinette and the family room which includes a decorative fireplace. There is a pass through from the kitchen to the formal dining room. The master suite has plenty of closet space and a private bath. The finished basement adds so much living space with room for a rec room and two areas perfect for small offices or crafts. Storage building for yard equipment and bikes. Enjoy the nice Fall weather on the deck or patio out back. Great for outdoor entertaining. We are looking for a tenant with good credit who will take great care of this home. Prefer an 18 month lease. No pets or smoking, please. (1492 Sq feet does not include the finished basement)