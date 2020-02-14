All apartments in Columbus
Last updated September 23 2019 at 4:41 PM

6725 Warriner Way Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8638

6725 Warriner Way · No Longer Available
Location

6725 Warriner Way, Columbus, OH 43110
White Ash

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This lovely 3 BR, 2.5 bath home is located in the desirable Canal Winchester school district. The updated kitchen features Corian counters and stainless appliances including a 5 burner gas stove. First floor laundry is so convenient. The kitchen opens into the informal dinette and the family room which includes a decorative fireplace. There is a pass through from the kitchen to the formal dining room. The master suite has plenty of closet space and a private bath. The finished basement adds so much living space with room for a rec room and two areas perfect for small offices or crafts. Storage building for yard equipment and bikes. Enjoy the nice Fall weather on the deck or patio out back. Great for outdoor entertaining. We are looking for a tenant with good credit who will take great care of this home. Prefer an 18 month lease. No pets or smoking, please. (1492 Sq feet does not include the finished basement)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6725 Warriner Way Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8638 have any available units?
6725 Warriner Way Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8638 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6725 Warriner Way Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8638 have?
Some of 6725 Warriner Way Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8638's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6725 Warriner Way Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8638 currently offering any rent specials?
6725 Warriner Way Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8638 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6725 Warriner Way Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8638 pet-friendly?
No, 6725 Warriner Way Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8638 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6725 Warriner Way Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8638 offer parking?
No, 6725 Warriner Way Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8638 does not offer parking.
Does 6725 Warriner Way Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8638 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6725 Warriner Way Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8638 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6725 Warriner Way Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8638 have a pool?
No, 6725 Warriner Way Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8638 does not have a pool.
Does 6725 Warriner Way Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8638 have accessible units?
No, 6725 Warriner Way Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8638 does not have accessible units.
Does 6725 Warriner Way Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8638 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6725 Warriner Way Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8638 has units with dishwashers.
