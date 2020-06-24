All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:27 PM

67 Highland Pointe Circle

67 Highland Pointe Cir · No Longer Available
Location

67 Highland Pointe Cir, Columbus, OH 43235
Northwoods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Welcome home to this 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath upscale condo in a prime location. Open kitchen featuring cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors. Spacious great room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. 2 balconies, half bath and formal dining area. Upstairs provides 2 owner suites each equipped with private full bathroom and walk in closet. Entry level features 3rd bedroom or office with full bath. Attached 2 car garage, washer/dryer, and water included with rent. Qualifications are 68k gross income, 640 credit score and good rental and criminal history. Please note no pets or section 8 accepted. Water included in rent. Located in a quiet community in Worthington schools with easy access to 23/270, downtown Worthington and Polaris.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Highland Pointe Circle have any available units?
67 Highland Pointe Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 67 Highland Pointe Circle have?
Some of 67 Highland Pointe Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Highland Pointe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
67 Highland Pointe Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Highland Pointe Circle pet-friendly?
No, 67 Highland Pointe Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 67 Highland Pointe Circle offer parking?
Yes, 67 Highland Pointe Circle offers parking.
Does 67 Highland Pointe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 Highland Pointe Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Highland Pointe Circle have a pool?
No, 67 Highland Pointe Circle does not have a pool.
Does 67 Highland Pointe Circle have accessible units?
No, 67 Highland Pointe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Highland Pointe Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Highland Pointe Circle has units with dishwashers.
