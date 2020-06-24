67 Highland Pointe Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Welcome home to this 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath upscale condo in a prime location. Open kitchen featuring cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors. Spacious great room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. 2 balconies, half bath and formal dining area. Upstairs provides 2 owner suites each equipped with private full bathroom and walk in closet. Entry level features 3rd bedroom or office with full bath. Attached 2 car garage, washer/dryer, and water included with rent. Qualifications are 68k gross income, 640 credit score and good rental and criminal history. Please note no pets or section 8 accepted. Water included in rent. Located in a quiet community in Worthington schools with easy access to 23/270, downtown Worthington and Polaris.