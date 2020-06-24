6690 Bennell Drive

Amenities
Don't miss out on this 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bathroom in Columbus! You will enjoy nice hard wood floors on the main floor, huge kitchen island, laundry room, huge deck and a second living area on the lower level! Come make this your Home!
Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Phone: (614) 907-4805
Unfortunately, the property is not qualified for Section 8. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.
Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.