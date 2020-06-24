All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6690 Bennell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
6690 Bennell Drive
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:07 AM

6690 Bennell Drive

6690 Bennell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Independence Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6690 Bennell Drive, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon!
Photos Coming Soon!

Don't miss out on this 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bathroom in Columbus! You will enjoy nice hard wood floors on the main floor, huge kitchen island, laundry room, huge deck and a second living area on the lower level! Come make this your Home!

https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Phone: (614) 907-4805

Unfortunately, the property is not qualified for Section 8. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.

Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6690 Bennell Drive have any available units?
6690 Bennell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6690 Bennell Drive have?
Some of 6690 Bennell Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6690 Bennell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6690 Bennell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6690 Bennell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6690 Bennell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6690 Bennell Drive offer parking?
No, 6690 Bennell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6690 Bennell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6690 Bennell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6690 Bennell Drive have a pool?
No, 6690 Bennell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6690 Bennell Drive have accessible units?
No, 6690 Bennell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6690 Bennell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6690 Bennell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing