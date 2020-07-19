6627 Brock South Dublin Oh 43017-1610

This 3 BR 2 bath home is located on a quiet street in the Riverside Green neighborhood of Dublin. Large open living room and dining room. You will love the finished walk out basement with a wonderful family room and laundry. 2 car attached garage. No pets or smoking. Dublin schools!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
