All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6627 Brock South Dublin Oh 43017-1610.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
6627 Brock South Dublin Oh 43017-1610
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6627 Brock South Dublin Oh 43017-1610

6627 Brock Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6627 Brock Street, Columbus, OH 43017
Riverside

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
This 3 BR 2 bath home is located on a quiet street in the Riverside Green neighborhood of Dublin. Large open living room and dining room. You will love the finished walk out basement with a wonderful family room and laundry. 2 car attached garage. No pets or smoking. Dublin schools!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6627 Brock South Dublin Oh 43017-1610 have any available units?
6627 Brock South Dublin Oh 43017-1610 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 6627 Brock South Dublin Oh 43017-1610 currently offering any rent specials?
6627 Brock South Dublin Oh 43017-1610 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6627 Brock South Dublin Oh 43017-1610 pet-friendly?
No, 6627 Brock South Dublin Oh 43017-1610 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6627 Brock South Dublin Oh 43017-1610 offer parking?
Yes, 6627 Brock South Dublin Oh 43017-1610 offers parking.
Does 6627 Brock South Dublin Oh 43017-1610 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6627 Brock South Dublin Oh 43017-1610 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6627 Brock South Dublin Oh 43017-1610 have a pool?
No, 6627 Brock South Dublin Oh 43017-1610 does not have a pool.
Does 6627 Brock South Dublin Oh 43017-1610 have accessible units?
No, 6627 Brock South Dublin Oh 43017-1610 does not have accessible units.
Does 6627 Brock South Dublin Oh 43017-1610 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6627 Brock South Dublin Oh 43017-1610 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6627 Brock South Dublin Oh 43017-1610 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6627 Brock South Dublin Oh 43017-1610 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
Industry Columbus
230 East Long Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing