All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6609 Red Coach Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
6609 Red Coach Lane
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:36 PM

6609 Red Coach Lane

6609 Red Coach Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6609 Red Coach Lane, Columbus, OH 43068
Glenmeadows

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 Red Coach Lane have any available units?
6609 Red Coach Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 6609 Red Coach Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6609 Red Coach Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 Red Coach Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6609 Red Coach Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6609 Red Coach Lane offer parking?
No, 6609 Red Coach Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6609 Red Coach Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6609 Red Coach Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 Red Coach Lane have a pool?
No, 6609 Red Coach Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6609 Red Coach Lane have accessible units?
No, 6609 Red Coach Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 Red Coach Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6609 Red Coach Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6609 Red Coach Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6609 Red Coach Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr
Columbus, OH 43228
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing