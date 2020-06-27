All apartments in Columbus
6544 Portsmouth Drive, Columbus, OH 43068
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 6544 Portsmouth Drive have any available units?
6544 Portsmouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 6544 Portsmouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6544 Portsmouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6544 Portsmouth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6544 Portsmouth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6544 Portsmouth Drive offer parking?
No, 6544 Portsmouth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6544 Portsmouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6544 Portsmouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6544 Portsmouth Drive have a pool?
No, 6544 Portsmouth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6544 Portsmouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 6544 Portsmouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6544 Portsmouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6544 Portsmouth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6544 Portsmouth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6544 Portsmouth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
