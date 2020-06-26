Rent Calculator
652 Olde Towne Avenue
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:03 PM
652 Olde Towne Avenue
652 Olde Towne Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
652 Olde Towne Avenue, Columbus, OH 43214
Olentangy Commons
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 950; Parking: 2 Car Carport; Monthly rent: $1000.00; IMRID16131
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 652 Olde Towne Avenue have any available units?
652 Olde Towne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 652 Olde Towne Avenue have?
Some of 652 Olde Towne Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 652 Olde Towne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
652 Olde Towne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 Olde Towne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 652 Olde Towne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 652 Olde Towne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 652 Olde Towne Avenue offers parking.
Does 652 Olde Towne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 652 Olde Towne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 Olde Towne Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 652 Olde Towne Avenue has a pool.
Does 652 Olde Towne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 652 Olde Towne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 652 Olde Towne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 652 Olde Towne Avenue has units with dishwashers.
