646 E Whittier St
646 E Whittier St

646 East Whittier Street · No Longer Available
Location

646 East Whittier Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Family 3BR | Beautifully Remodeled | Pets Welcome! [Southern Orchards] - Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in booming Southern Orchards! Open first floor living area with gas fireplace. Kitchen has been updated with all new cabinets, counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and tile floor. First floor half bath off kitchen. 3 large bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom. Hardwood floors and original woodwork throughout! Fenced in backyard with off street parking for 3-4 vehicles. Quick access German Village, Schiller Park, Brewery District, Merion Village, and highways!

(RLNE5198506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 E Whittier St have any available units?
646 E Whittier St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 646 E Whittier St have?
Some of 646 E Whittier St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 E Whittier St currently offering any rent specials?
646 E Whittier St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 E Whittier St pet-friendly?
Yes, 646 E Whittier St is pet friendly.
Does 646 E Whittier St offer parking?
Yes, 646 E Whittier St offers parking.
Does 646 E Whittier St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 E Whittier St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 E Whittier St have a pool?
No, 646 E Whittier St does not have a pool.
Does 646 E Whittier St have accessible units?
No, 646 E Whittier St does not have accessible units.
Does 646 E Whittier St have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 E Whittier St does not have units with dishwashers.

