6444 Walnut Fork Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful laminate flooring runs throughout the first floor of this adorable condo/townhome. New carpeting and paint. Enjoy the combination great room and U-shaped kitchen with Corian countertops, maple cabinets, and all appliances making every square inch count. Retreat to the finished LL with gas log fireplace and half bath - perfect for recreation or home office. 2 bedrooms upstairs have vaulted ceilings and separate baths providing convenience for guests. Enjoy summer evenings grilling on the private patio after working out in the fitness center or relaxing poolside at the community clubhouse. Once you see it - why rent any place else! Columbus Schools