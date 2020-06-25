All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6444 Walnut Fork Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
6444 Walnut Fork Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 3:01 AM

6444 Walnut Fork Drive

6444 Walnut Fork Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
West Albany
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6444 Walnut Fork Drive, Columbus, OH 43081
West Albany

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful laminate flooring runs throughout the first floor of this adorable condo/townhome. New carpeting and paint. Enjoy the combination great room and U-shaped kitchen with Corian countertops, maple cabinets, and all appliances making every square inch count. Retreat to the finished LL with gas log fireplace and half bath - perfect for recreation or home office. 2 bedrooms upstairs have vaulted ceilings and separate baths providing convenience for guests. Enjoy summer evenings grilling on the private patio after working out in the fitness center or relaxing poolside at the community clubhouse. Once you see it - why rent any place else! Columbus Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6444 Walnut Fork Drive have any available units?
6444 Walnut Fork Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6444 Walnut Fork Drive have?
Some of 6444 Walnut Fork Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6444 Walnut Fork Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6444 Walnut Fork Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6444 Walnut Fork Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6444 Walnut Fork Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6444 Walnut Fork Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6444 Walnut Fork Drive offers parking.
Does 6444 Walnut Fork Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6444 Walnut Fork Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6444 Walnut Fork Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6444 Walnut Fork Drive has a pool.
Does 6444 Walnut Fork Drive have accessible units?
No, 6444 Walnut Fork Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6444 Walnut Fork Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6444 Walnut Fork Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing