638 Colebridge Dr
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:25 PM

638 Colebridge Dr

638 Colebridge Drive · (614) 412-0204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

638 Colebridge Drive, Columbus, OH 43004
East Broad

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/76e526105e ---- Amazing, Move in Ready 4 bedroom home in Blacklick! Open floor plan with huge windows, brushed nickel fixtures, plush new carpet, fresh neutral paint, and bright white trim throughout. The oversized great room is open to the eat in kitchen with rich dark cabinetry and neutral counter tops. Home is equipped with stainless-steel appliances. Convenient 2nd floor laundry room near all four bedrooms with big closets, including the master bedroom with a large private bath and enormous walk-in closet. You will enjoy this Large Yard. Apply today! DO NOT disturb our tenants! $45 application fee per adult. $250 pet fee with approval. Additional fees may apply. Proof of renters insurance required before move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 Colebridge Dr have any available units?
638 Colebridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 Colebridge Dr have?
Some of 638 Colebridge Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 Colebridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
638 Colebridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Colebridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 638 Colebridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 638 Colebridge Dr offer parking?
No, 638 Colebridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 638 Colebridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 Colebridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Colebridge Dr have a pool?
No, 638 Colebridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 638 Colebridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 638 Colebridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Colebridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 Colebridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
