638 Colebridge Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/76e526105e ---- Amazing, Move in Ready 4 bedroom home in Blacklick! Open floor plan with huge windows, brushed nickel fixtures, plush new carpet, fresh neutral paint, and bright white trim throughout. The oversized great room is open to the eat in kitchen with rich dark cabinetry and neutral counter tops. Home is equipped with stainless-steel appliances. Convenient 2nd floor laundry room near all four bedrooms with big closets, including the master bedroom with a large private bath and enormous walk-in closet. You will enjoy this Large Yard. Apply today! DO NOT disturb our tenants! $45 application fee per adult. $250 pet fee with approval. Additional fees may apply. Proof of renters insurance required before move in.