632 Highland Dr

Available 06/15/20 NW.3-2.5 ranch,stunning & charming 3200+sq. ft. - Property Id: 237712
a charming, single family ranch style home.completely renovated with the best of everything.wonderful natural light, 3 br. 2.5 bath,, family room with built ins,and fireplace,formal dining room, an enormous "game" room (this room could be used for anything),vaulted ceiling,(fireplace) super kitchen with eating space..all high end appliances, including the washer and dryer,all hardwood flooring,attached 2 car garage with extra storage.,fenced yard, with a large patio(leaving the iron table and chairs) AND a Little House/Shed..to use as you like....really ,really charming...
Pet Friendly
Available approx Mid June 2020
Serious inquiries only please.
Pictures forthcoming
