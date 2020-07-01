632 Highland Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 06/15/20 NW.3-2.5 ranch,stunning & charming 3200+sq. ft. - Property Id: 237712



a charming, single family ranch style home.completely renovated with the best of everything.wonderful natural light, 3 br. 2.5 bath,, family room with built ins,and fireplace,formal dining room, an enormous "game" room (this room could be used for anything),vaulted ceiling,(fireplace) super kitchen with eating space..all high end appliances, including the washer and dryer,all hardwood flooring,attached 2 car garage with extra storage.,fenced yard, with a large patio(leaving the iron table and chairs) AND a Little House/Shed..to use as you like....really ,really charming...

Pet Friendly

Available approx Mid June 2020

Serious inquiries only please.

Pictures forthcoming

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237712

Property Id 237712



(RLNE5621352)