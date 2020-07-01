All apartments in Columbus
Location

632 Highland Drive, Columbus, OH 43214
Knolls-Thomas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 06/15/20 NW.3-2.5 ranch,stunning & charming 3200+sq. ft. - Property Id: 237712

a charming, single family ranch style home.completely renovated with the best of everything.wonderful natural light, 3 br. 2.5 bath,, family room with built ins,and fireplace,formal dining room, an enormous "game" room (this room could be used for anything),vaulted ceiling,(fireplace) super kitchen with eating space..all high end appliances, including the washer and dryer,all hardwood flooring,attached 2 car garage with extra storage.,fenced yard, with a large patio(leaving the iron table and chairs) AND a Little House/Shed..to use as you like....really ,really charming...
Pet Friendly
Available approx Mid June 2020
Serious inquiries only please.
Pictures forthcoming
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237712
Property Id 237712

(RLNE5621352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Highland Dr have any available units?
632 Highland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 632 Highland Dr have?
Some of 632 Highland Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 Highland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
632 Highland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Highland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 632 Highland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 632 Highland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 632 Highland Dr offers parking.
Does 632 Highland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 632 Highland Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Highland Dr have a pool?
No, 632 Highland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 632 Highland Dr have accessible units?
No, 632 Highland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Highland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 Highland Dr has units with dishwashers.

