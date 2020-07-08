631 Stanley Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Conveniently Located in Southern Orchard 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story home. New Carpet, New Pergo Flooring, 1st Floor Laundry, Spacious Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar, Brand New Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher, Double Sinks in the Bathroom, Overhead Lighting, Front & Back Porch, Off-Street Parking plus Fenced in Backyard! Pets are ok for an additional fee.



This house is available to rent for $1145/monthly

Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water



Serious Inquiries Only Please

Not Accepting Section 8