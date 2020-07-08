All apartments in Columbus
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

631 Stanley Ave

631 Stanley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

631 Stanley Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently Located in Southern Orchard 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story home. New Carpet, New Pergo Flooring, 1st Floor Laundry, Spacious Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar, Brand New Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher, Double Sinks in the Bathroom, Overhead Lighting, Front & Back Porch, Off-Street Parking plus Fenced in Backyard! Pets are ok for an additional fee.

This house is available to rent for $1145/monthly
Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water

Serious Inquiries Only Please
Not Accepting Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Stanley Ave have any available units?
631 Stanley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 Stanley Ave have?
Some of 631 Stanley Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Stanley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
631 Stanley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Stanley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 Stanley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 631 Stanley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 631 Stanley Ave offers parking.
Does 631 Stanley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Stanley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Stanley Ave have a pool?
No, 631 Stanley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 631 Stanley Ave have accessible units?
No, 631 Stanley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Stanley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 Stanley Ave has units with dishwashers.

