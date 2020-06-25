6294 Bannister Drive

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This condo is ready for you to move in. Use Rently to schedule a self showing today! Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms with a finished basement and large bedrooms. Dublin schools and a storage shed out back. Make this your home today! Call our office at 615.505.5808 with any questions!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.