Last updated May 10 2019 at 7:46 PM

6294 Bannister Drive

6294 Bannister Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6294 Bannister Drive, Columbus, OH 43017
Riverside

This condo is ready for you to move in. Use Rently to schedule a self showing today! Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms with a finished basement and large bedrooms. Dublin schools and a storage shed out back. Make this your home today! Call our office at 615.505.5808 with any questions!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 6294 Bannister Drive have any available units?
6294 Bannister Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 6294 Bannister Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6294 Bannister Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6294 Bannister Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6294 Bannister Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6294 Bannister Drive offer parking?
No, 6294 Bannister Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6294 Bannister Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6294 Bannister Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6294 Bannister Drive have a pool?
No, 6294 Bannister Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6294 Bannister Drive have accessible units?
No, 6294 Bannister Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6294 Bannister Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6294 Bannister Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6294 Bannister Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6294 Bannister Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
