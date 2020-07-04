Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

622 E. North Broadway Available 07/01/20 **BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 3-BEDROOM HOME W/ CARPORT IN CLINTONVILLE!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.****

*****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.*****

This is a completely remodeled 3-bedroom/2-bath cape cod home with a carport in Clintonville! It features brand new HVAC (furnace/central A/C), beautiful hardwood floors, living room, remodeled kitchen with an eat-in area, brand new cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave, disposal), and an upstairs master suite with bedroom and brand new full bath. You'll also have a full basement with a washer/dryer hook up and plenty of storage. This extremely convenient location is close to High Street, just seconds from I-71 and under a 10-minute drive to downtown. You'll enjoy having a huge front and back yard with complimentary lawn care and access to our full time maintenance staff. Call for more information today. This gem won't last long! **More photos to come!**



