622 E. North Broadway
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

622 E. North Broadway

622 East North Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

622 East North Broadway, Columbus, OH 43214
Central Clintonville

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
622 E. North Broadway Available 07/01/20 **BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 3-BEDROOM HOME W/ CARPORT IN CLINTONVILLE!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.****
*****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.*****
This is a completely remodeled 3-bedroom/2-bath cape cod home with a carport in Clintonville! It features brand new HVAC (furnace/central A/C), beautiful hardwood floors, living room, remodeled kitchen with an eat-in area, brand new cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave, disposal), and an upstairs master suite with bedroom and brand new full bath. You'll also have a full basement with a washer/dryer hook up and plenty of storage. This extremely convenient location is close to High Street, just seconds from I-71 and under a 10-minute drive to downtown. You'll enjoy having a huge front and back yard with complimentary lawn care and access to our full time maintenance staff. Call for more information today. This gem won't last long! **More photos to come!**

(RLNE5716619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 E. North Broadway have any available units?
622 E. North Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 E. North Broadway have?
Some of 622 E. North Broadway's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 E. North Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
622 E. North Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 E. North Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 E. North Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 622 E. North Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 622 E. North Broadway offers parking.
Does 622 E. North Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 E. North Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 E. North Broadway have a pool?
No, 622 E. North Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 622 E. North Broadway have accessible units?
No, 622 E. North Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 622 E. North Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 E. North Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.

