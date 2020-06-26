All apartments in Columbus
Last updated September 6 2019

60 E Spring St Columbus Oh 43215-7520

60 East Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

60 East Spring Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
This contemporary, 3 BR, 1.5 bath half double is ready to move in. Updated kitchen with newer stainless appliances and white cabinets. The master BR has private access to the hall bath and plenty of closet space as well as a private sink and vanity. Convenient first floor laundry. The patio and yard will be wonderful for outside entertaining. The finished lower level is perfect for additional living space. Just put a rug down and enjoy. One car attached garage. NO smoking or pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

