60 E Spring St Columbus Oh 43215-7520

This contemporary, 3 BR, 1.5 bath half double is ready to move in. Updated kitchen with newer stainless appliances and white cabinets. The master BR has private access to the hall bath and plenty of closet space as well as a private sink and vanity. Convenient first floor laundry. The patio and yard will be wonderful for outside entertaining. The finished lower level is perfect for additional living space. Just put a rug down and enjoy. One car attached garage. NO smoking or pets please.