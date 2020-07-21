All apartments in Columbus
/
Columbus, OH
/
5915 Shadow Lake Cir
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

5915 Shadow Lake Cir

5915 Shadow Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5915 Shadow Lake Circle, Columbus, OH 43235
Sycamore Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Come see this nice Two (2) bedroom rental with (1.5) bathroom in the quiet neighborhood of Shadow Lakes Condominiums. This townhome rental includes a partially finished basement and good size storage space. It also has a nice back yard and ample parking space for all your guests. It is available for immediate move-in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5447035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5915 Shadow Lake Cir have any available units?
5915 Shadow Lake Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5915 Shadow Lake Cir have?
Some of 5915 Shadow Lake Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5915 Shadow Lake Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5915 Shadow Lake Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5915 Shadow Lake Cir pet-friendly?
No, 5915 Shadow Lake Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5915 Shadow Lake Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5915 Shadow Lake Cir offers parking.
Does 5915 Shadow Lake Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5915 Shadow Lake Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5915 Shadow Lake Cir have a pool?
No, 5915 Shadow Lake Cir does not have a pool.
Does 5915 Shadow Lake Cir have accessible units?
No, 5915 Shadow Lake Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5915 Shadow Lake Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5915 Shadow Lake Cir has units with dishwashers.
