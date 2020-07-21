5915 Shadow Lake Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Come see this nice Two (2) bedroom rental with (1.5) bathroom in the quiet neighborhood of Shadow Lakes Condominiums. This townhome rental includes a partially finished basement and good size storage space. It also has a nice back yard and ample parking space for all your guests. It is available for immediate move-in.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5447035)