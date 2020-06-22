All apartments in Columbus
Location

590 Miller Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
South of Main

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
Totally refurbished, huge and newly renovated 2 bedroom townhome available NOW!!!!!!!!!!!

This 3 story townhome is extraordinarily charming with beautiful, exposed brick in areas, classic hardwood floors, a fireplace, full basement, parking spaces, lots of closet space, super spacious floor plan and washer/dryer connections.

We are also PET FRIENDLY and we offer 24 hour emergency maintenance!!!!!!!!!!

What are you waiting on? This townhome will rent fast, so CALL TODAY to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 Miller Avenue have any available units?
590 Miller Avenue has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 590 Miller Avenue have?
Some of 590 Miller Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 Miller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
590 Miller Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 Miller Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 590 Miller Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 590 Miller Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 590 Miller Avenue does offer parking.
Does 590 Miller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 Miller Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 Miller Avenue have a pool?
No, 590 Miller Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 590 Miller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 590 Miller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 590 Miller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 590 Miller Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
