590 Miller Avenue

Totally refurbished, huge and newly renovated 2 bedroom townhome available NOW!!!!!!!!!!!



This 3 story townhome is extraordinarily charming with beautiful, exposed brick in areas, classic hardwood floors, a fireplace, full basement, parking spaces, lots of closet space, super spacious floor plan and washer/dryer connections.



We are also PET FRIENDLY and we offer 24 hour emergency maintenance!!!!!!!!!!



What are you waiting on? This townhome will rent fast, so CALL TODAY to schedule a tour!