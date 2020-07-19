5885 Katelyn Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Updated home in Canal Winchester schools with new carpet and paint throughout. First floor has formal living , large family room with fireplace, and open to eat in kitchen with ss appliances. also has a den and half bath. Upstairs has Master bed with 2 closets, attached full bath with dual sinks, soaker tub, and shower 3 other bedrooms, and hall bath, Also includes mini blinds, central A/C, and 2 car garage with opener. rear patio and fenced yard, Rents for 1600 per month and 1600 deposit for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.