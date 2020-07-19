All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5885 Katelyn Lane

5885 Katelyn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5885 Katelyn Lane, Columbus, OH 43110
White Ash

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Updated home in Canal Winchester schools with new carpet and paint throughout. First floor has formal living , large family room with fireplace, and open to eat in kitchen with ss appliances. also has a den and half bath. Upstairs has Master bed with 2 closets, attached full bath with dual sinks, soaker tub, and shower 3 other bedrooms, and hall bath, Also includes mini blinds, central A/C, and 2 car garage with opener. rear patio and fenced yard, Rents for 1600 per month and 1600 deposit for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5885 Katelyn Lane have any available units?
5885 Katelyn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5885 Katelyn Lane have?
Some of 5885 Katelyn Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5885 Katelyn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5885 Katelyn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5885 Katelyn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5885 Katelyn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5885 Katelyn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5885 Katelyn Lane offers parking.
Does 5885 Katelyn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5885 Katelyn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5885 Katelyn Lane have a pool?
No, 5885 Katelyn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5885 Katelyn Lane have accessible units?
No, 5885 Katelyn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5885 Katelyn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5885 Katelyn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
