584 N. Champion Ave.

Amenities

cats allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

Quaint 2 bedroom/1 bath on N. Champion - This cozy single-family house just around the corner from OSU East. Pet-friendly environment with green space in the backyard. Off-Street Parking, New laminate flooring, updated kitchen flooring, and countertops soon to come. Visit www.ChathamandPark.com to view other available properties.



**Chatham Partners is an equal housing provider. As part of our application process, we consider credit, run a background check, ask that any applicants make three times the monthly rent and review past rental history. Should you need any additional information, please do not hesitate to contact us at (614) 537-7519.



(RLNE5605698)