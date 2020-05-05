All apartments in Columbus
584 N. Champion Ave.
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

584 N. Champion Ave.

584 Champion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

584 Champion Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
Mount Vernon

Amenities

cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Quaint 2 bedroom/1 bath on N. Champion - This cozy single-family house just around the corner from OSU East. Pet-friendly environment with green space in the backyard. Off-Street Parking, New laminate flooring, updated kitchen flooring, and countertops soon to come. Visit www.ChathamandPark.com to view other available properties.

**Chatham Partners is an equal housing provider. As part of our application process, we consider credit, run a background check, ask that any applicants make three times the monthly rent and review past rental history. Should you need any additional information, please do not hesitate to contact us at (614) 537-7519.

(RLNE5605698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 584 N. Champion Ave. have any available units?
584 N. Champion Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 584 N. Champion Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
584 N. Champion Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 584 N. Champion Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 584 N. Champion Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 584 N. Champion Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 584 N. Champion Ave. offers parking.
Does 584 N. Champion Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 584 N. Champion Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 584 N. Champion Ave. have a pool?
No, 584 N. Champion Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 584 N. Champion Ave. have accessible units?
No, 584 N. Champion Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 584 N. Champion Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 584 N. Champion Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 584 N. Champion Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 584 N. Champion Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

