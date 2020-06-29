All apartments in Columbus
5826 Riverton Court W Columbus Oh 43232-1647

5826 Riverton Court West · No Longer Available
Location

5826 Riverton Court West, Columbus, OH 43232
Livingston - McNaughten

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
pet friendly
Located on a quiet court, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home has new flooring and fresh paint. Huge eat in kitchen with a custom tile back splash. Very cool pantry with a pull out system. You will love the finished basement with two rooms to use for a rec room, exercise or craft room. The large, well maintained deck over looks the fenced back yard. Lots of parking in the extended driveway and a two car attached garage. Columbus schools. No smoking or pets, please. Looking for tenants with good credit who will take good care of this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

