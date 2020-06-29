5826 Riverton Court W Columbus Oh 43232-1647

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage pet friendly

Located on a quiet court, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home has new flooring and fresh paint. Huge eat in kitchen with a custom tile back splash. Very cool pantry with a pull out system. You will love the finished basement with two rooms to use for a rec room, exercise or craft room. The large, well maintained deck over looks the fenced back yard. Lots of parking in the extended driveway and a two car attached garage. Columbus schools. No smoking or pets, please. Looking for tenants with good credit who will take good care of this home.