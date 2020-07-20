5682 Alliance Way

Amenities

Newer 2 story home in Hilliard Schools. First floor has 9' ceilings, and new paint thoughout home, large living with new hardwood floors, open to kitchen and eating area with all appliances, maple cabinets, has formal dining with new hardwood floors, first floor laundry, and 1/2 bath. Upstairs has Master bed with attached full bath, and walk in closet, 2 other beds, and hall bath, and a loft are for extra space. Also includes mini blinds, central A/C, and 2 car garage with opener. Park is less than 1 block away. Rents for 1675 per month and 1675 deposit for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.