Columbus, OH
5682 Alliance Way
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:54 PM

5682 Alliance Way

5682 Alliance Way · No Longer Available
Location

5682 Alliance Way, Columbus, OH 43228
Sweetwater

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Newer 2 story home in Hilliard Schools. First floor has 9' ceilings, and new paint thoughout home, large living with new hardwood floors, open to kitchen and eating area with all appliances, maple cabinets, has formal dining with new hardwood floors, first floor laundry, and 1/2 bath. Upstairs has Master bed with attached full bath, and walk in closet, 2 other beds, and hall bath, and a loft are for extra space. Also includes mini blinds, central A/C, and 2 car garage with opener. Park is less than 1 block away. Rents for 1675 per month and 1675 deposit for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5682 Alliance Way have any available units?
5682 Alliance Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5682 Alliance Way have?
Some of 5682 Alliance Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5682 Alliance Way currently offering any rent specials?
5682 Alliance Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5682 Alliance Way pet-friendly?
No, 5682 Alliance Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5682 Alliance Way offer parking?
Yes, 5682 Alliance Way offers parking.
Does 5682 Alliance Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5682 Alliance Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5682 Alliance Way have a pool?
No, 5682 Alliance Way does not have a pool.
Does 5682 Alliance Way have accessible units?
No, 5682 Alliance Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5682 Alliance Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5682 Alliance Way does not have units with dishwashers.
