5647 Norcross Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a three bedroom home the opens up to a large living room and full kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Off of the kitchen you can go outside to the fully fenced in backyard, to the half finished basement, or out to the one car garage. Back inside off of the living room you can go the the bedroom with private full bathroom, to the two other bedrooms, or to the other full bathroom.



To pre-qualify and book a showing please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/wwwrentingohiocom