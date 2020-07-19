Amenities
Forest Meadows - Property Id: 81874
Available Now:
5625 Ironwood Ct. Columbus 43229
Call Lisa now at (614) 304-1154 for a showing! No texts please.
Huge Townhouse In Forest Park:
Huge Kitchen:
All New Oak Cabinets!
Dishwasher!
Built-In Microwave with Vent-Fan! Saves counter space for you.
Also has:
-Water Included!
-Finished Basement
-Bedroom Ceiling Fans
-Quiet cul-de-sac
-Relaxing Private fenced in PATIO!
-Beautiful WOOD flooring upstairs
-Lots of space: 900 square feet plus FINISHED basement
-Cool Central Air Conditioning
-Convenient Washer & Dryer INCLUDED!
-Responsive Independent Private Owner.
Pets okay, NO pet deposit, $35 per month for the first pet, $20 per month for the second, limit two.
Security Deposit is equal to one months rent, $45 application fee per person.
No Felonies within the last 5 years. No Evictions.
Call Lisa now at (614) 304-1154 for a showing! No texts please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81874
Property Id 81874
(RLNE5884122)