5625 Ironwood Ct.
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

5625 Ironwood Ct.

5625 Ironwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

5625 Ironwood Court, Columbus, OH 43229
Forest Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Forest Meadows - Property Id: 81874

Available Now:
5625 Ironwood Ct. Columbus 43229

Call Lisa now at (614) 304-1154 for a showing! No texts please.

Huge Townhouse In Forest Park:
Huge Kitchen:

All New Oak Cabinets!
Dishwasher!
Built-In Microwave with Vent-Fan! Saves counter space for you.

Also has:
-Water Included!

-Finished Basement

-Bedroom Ceiling Fans

-Quiet cul-de-sac

-Relaxing Private fenced in PATIO!

-Beautiful WOOD flooring upstairs

-Lots of space: 900 square feet plus FINISHED basement

-Cool Central Air Conditioning

-Convenient Washer & Dryer INCLUDED!

-Responsive Independent Private Owner.

Pets okay, NO pet deposit, $35 per month for the first pet, $20 per month for the second, limit two.

Security Deposit is equal to one months rent, $45 application fee per person.

No Felonies within the last 5 years. No Evictions.

Call Lisa now at (614) 304-1154 for a showing! No texts please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81874
Property Id 81874

(RLNE5884122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5625 Ironwood Ct. have any available units?
5625 Ironwood Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5625 Ironwood Ct. have?
Some of 5625 Ironwood Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5625 Ironwood Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5625 Ironwood Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5625 Ironwood Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5625 Ironwood Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 5625 Ironwood Ct. offer parking?
No, 5625 Ironwood Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 5625 Ironwood Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5625 Ironwood Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5625 Ironwood Ct. have a pool?
No, 5625 Ironwood Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5625 Ironwood Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5625 Ironwood Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5625 Ironwood Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5625 Ironwood Ct. has units with dishwashers.
