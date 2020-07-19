Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now:

5625 Ironwood Ct. Columbus 43229



Huge Townhouse In Forest Park:

Huge Kitchen:



All New Oak Cabinets!

Dishwasher!

Built-In Microwave with Vent-Fan! Saves counter space for you.



Also has:

-Water Included!



-Finished Basement



-Bedroom Ceiling Fans



-Quiet cul-de-sac



-Relaxing Private fenced in PATIO!



-Beautiful WOOD flooring upstairs



-Lots of space: 900 square feet plus FINISHED basement



-Cool Central Air Conditioning



-Convenient Washer & Dryer INCLUDED!



-Responsive Independent Private Owner.



Pets okay, NO pet deposit, $35 per month for the first pet, $20 per month for the second, limit two.



Security Deposit is equal to one months rent, $45 application fee per person.



No Felonies within the last 5 years. No Evictions.



Call Lisa now at (614) 304-1154 for a showing! No texts please.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81874

