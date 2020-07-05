5607 Coogan Pl Dublin Oh 43016-4127

Amenities

This lovely 4 BR 2.5 bath Dublin home is off of Franz Rd in Ballymead and has a lush fenced yard with a patio that is complete with a pergola and patio table. The first floor has wood laminate flooring. There is a family room with a wet bar, an eat in kitchen with stainless appliances and a formal living room and dining room. The master suite features a large walk in closet and private bath. Lots of living space and plenty of storage in the unfinished basement. Fresh paint throughout and new carpet on the 2nd floor. Shrubs are scheduled for trimming. No pets or smoking, please. Prefer 18 month lease.