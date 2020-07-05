All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5607 Coogan Pl Dublin Oh 43016-4127.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5607 Coogan Pl Dublin Oh 43016-4127
Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:43 PM

5607 Coogan Pl Dublin Oh 43016-4127

5607 Coogan Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5607 Coogan Place, Columbus, OH 43016
Shannon Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This lovely 4 BR 2.5 bath Dublin home is off of Franz Rd in Ballymead and has a lush fenced yard with a patio that is complete with a pergola and patio table. The first floor has wood laminate flooring. There is a family room with a wet bar, an eat in kitchen with stainless appliances and a formal living room and dining room. The master suite features a large walk in closet and private bath. Lots of living space and plenty of storage in the unfinished basement. Fresh paint throughout and new carpet on the 2nd floor. Shrubs are scheduled for trimming. No pets or smoking, please. Prefer 18 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5607 Coogan Pl Dublin Oh 43016-4127 have any available units?
5607 Coogan Pl Dublin Oh 43016-4127 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5607 Coogan Pl Dublin Oh 43016-4127 have?
Some of 5607 Coogan Pl Dublin Oh 43016-4127's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5607 Coogan Pl Dublin Oh 43016-4127 currently offering any rent specials?
5607 Coogan Pl Dublin Oh 43016-4127 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5607 Coogan Pl Dublin Oh 43016-4127 pet-friendly?
No, 5607 Coogan Pl Dublin Oh 43016-4127 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5607 Coogan Pl Dublin Oh 43016-4127 offer parking?
No, 5607 Coogan Pl Dublin Oh 43016-4127 does not offer parking.
Does 5607 Coogan Pl Dublin Oh 43016-4127 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5607 Coogan Pl Dublin Oh 43016-4127 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5607 Coogan Pl Dublin Oh 43016-4127 have a pool?
No, 5607 Coogan Pl Dublin Oh 43016-4127 does not have a pool.
Does 5607 Coogan Pl Dublin Oh 43016-4127 have accessible units?
No, 5607 Coogan Pl Dublin Oh 43016-4127 does not have accessible units.
Does 5607 Coogan Pl Dublin Oh 43016-4127 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5607 Coogan Pl Dublin Oh 43016-4127 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle
Columbus, OH 43235
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing