garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

5507 Village Grove Ln Available 06/20/19 Gorgeous Newer Home in The Meadows at Shannon Lakes in Canal Winchester!! - Available November! You don't want to miss this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home that boasts 2100 sq ft. This home features a very large eat in kitchen which includes a chef's island with storage and a large pantry closet! All 4 bedrooms are very generously sized with a ton of storage. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet. Large insulated windows throughout the entire first and second floor and attractive architectural features such as rolling arched doorways. 1st floor laundry and a two car attached garage. Upgraded light fixtures and much more to see! This home is located in the Columbus School District.



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



Virtual Tour http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1gnZv-rJCk&feature=youtu.be



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/



Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.

http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.



