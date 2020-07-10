All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5507 Village Grove Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5507 Village Grove Ln
Last updated May 2 2019 at 12:13 PM

5507 Village Grove Ln

5507 Village Grove Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5507 Village Grove Ln, Columbus, OH 43110
Shannon Green

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5507 Village Grove Ln Available 06/20/19 Gorgeous Newer Home in The Meadows at Shannon Lakes in Canal Winchester!! - Available November! You don't want to miss this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home that boasts 2100 sq ft. This home features a very large eat in kitchen which includes a chef's island with storage and a large pantry closet! All 4 bedrooms are very generously sized with a ton of storage. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet. Large insulated windows throughout the entire first and second floor and attractive architectural features such as rolling arched doorways. 1st floor laundry and a two car attached garage. Upgraded light fixtures and much more to see! This home is located in the Columbus School District.

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Virtual Tour http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1gnZv-rJCk&feature=youtu.be

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE3674298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5507 Village Grove Ln have any available units?
5507 Village Grove Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5507 Village Grove Ln have?
Some of 5507 Village Grove Ln's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5507 Village Grove Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5507 Village Grove Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5507 Village Grove Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5507 Village Grove Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5507 Village Grove Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5507 Village Grove Ln offers parking.
Does 5507 Village Grove Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5507 Village Grove Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5507 Village Grove Ln have a pool?
No, 5507 Village Grove Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5507 Village Grove Ln have accessible units?
No, 5507 Village Grove Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5507 Village Grove Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5507 Village Grove Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
LVQ
50 W Broad St
Columbus, OH 43215
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing