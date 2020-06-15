5462 Ivyhurst Drive

Amenities

Now Leasing!!! Two-bedroom townhouse located in east Columbus near Noe-Bixby and Livingston featuring hardwood floors, large bedrooms and living room, washer/dryer hook-up, central air, unfinished basement, and private patio. Deposit, first, and last month's rent due at move in.

Section 8 Welcomed

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment



