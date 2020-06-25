54 East Eighteenth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201 University
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
54 E. 18TH Available 08/19/19 - A cosigner is required for each resident. All residents under the age of 25 must have a parent or guardian as a co-signer- no exceptions. Any resident over the age of 25 may have a cosigner of their choice.
A security deposit of 1 months rent along with all co-signed leases are required to secure an apartment.
A full month's rent is required at move in regardless of when the lease commences. We do allow subletting with reasonable restrictions.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4667598)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 54 E. 18TH have any available units?
54 E. 18TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 E. 18TH have?
Some of 54 E. 18TH's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 E. 18TH currently offering any rent specials?
54 E. 18TH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 E. 18TH pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 E. 18TH is pet friendly.
Does 54 E. 18TH offer parking?
No, 54 E. 18TH does not offer parking.
Does 54 E. 18TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 E. 18TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.