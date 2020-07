Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

WOW! Location and house! 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage-perfect to share or keep to yourself! Close to busline, in the best part of Merion Village. This has a hard to believe kitchen, fenced private yard, full basement with included washer/dryer. Did I say 2 car garage? Call soon!



For more details, please visit www rentohiohomes com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.